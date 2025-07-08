Politics

Activist, diplomat and ex-Cape Town mayor Theresa Solomon dies aged 79

08 July 2025 - 13:23 By TIMESLIVE
Condolences have poured in for former Cape Town mayor Theresa Solomon.
Image: Mitchells Plain Development Action Collective/Facebook

The City of Cape Town has paid tribute to former mayor and anti-apartheid activist Theresa Solomon, who died on Monday evening surrounded by her family at the age of 79.

“Former mayor Solomon will be remembered for her dedication to justice and activism, which brought about meaningful change, especially on the Cape Flats, where she played a pivotal role in establishing civic organisations to campaign for amenities in the wake of forced removals in the 1970s, including schools, hospitals and police stations,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

As a mother, activist and leader, her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Solomon was born in 1945 in District Six and served as mayor of Cape Town from 1996 to 1998, later also serving as South Africa's high commissioner to Tanzania and Canada.

Solomon was a founding member of NPO the Mitchells Plain Development Action Collective. “Fondly known as Mom T or T, Theresa dedicated her life to the struggle for justice and equality,” said the NPO.

“The Solomon family moved to Woodlands in 1979, where she was involved in numerous campaigns such as the bus boycott, advocating for a school in Tafelsig and opposing rent increases. She was instrumental in community activism with the establishment of the Leadwood Creche and the Woodlands People's Centre.

“Theresa went on to become Cape Town's first black female mayor and later served as South Africa's [high commissioner in] Canada as well as a term as [high commissioner in] Tanzania.”

