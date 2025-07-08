Politics

Limpopo MEC Makamu saddened by death of initiate with underlying health condition

08 July 2025 - 13:30 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
Limpopo co-operative governance and human settlements MEC Basikopo Makamu. File photo.
Image: Facebook/ Basikopo Makamu

As the initiation season gets under way around the country, the Limpopo co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department has recorded the first death of an initiate. 

Raymond Sekele, 19, died on Sunday at Philadelphia Hospital where he had been admitted after experiencing health problems while at Magakadimeng initiation school in the Sekhukhune district municipality. 

Co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu said: “According to our monitoring report, Sekele’s caregiver confirmed at the time of admission he was epileptic and receiving medical treatment for his condition. Sekele experienced an epileptic episode where he collapsed on July 2 and was attended to at the initiation school.” 

Sekele fully recovered later the same day and resumed normal school activities without any further complaints. 

“I got a report that an initiate failed to wake up with the other initiates on Sunday. However, it was not considered unusual as he was known to sleep longer than others. At about 8am the caregiver checked on him and found he was unresponsive and had weak breathing,” said Makamu.

Four deaths at illegal initiation schools reported

Illegal initiation schools have become an obstacle to the Eastern Cape government’s ambitions for “zero deaths” during the winter initiation season, ...
News
4 hours ago

The doctor at the initiation school and his guardian were notified. The school was advised to urgently take the initiate to hospital for further checks. 

Upon arrival at Philadelphia Hospital, Sekele was admitted for emergency treatment. Later, the caregiver received a call from the initiate’s family confirming he had died. 

“We are saddened by this death. One death is one too many. Working closely with the departments of health and education, the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority we have put systems in place to ensure no life is lost. However, this death is confirmation that we need to work harder to avert fatalities during initiation season. We extend our condolences to the,” said Makamu. 

The family confirmed the initiate had a history of epilepsy and was on medication when admitted to the initiation school.

Last Wednesday six initiates and a traditional surgeon were injured when they were caught in a huge fire at an initiation school in Maake village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo. The initiates were admitted to a nearby facility for treatment.

TimesLIVE

