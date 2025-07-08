Zungula lays public protector complaint against Mchunu

African Transformation Movement (ATM) parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has laid a complaint with the public protector against police minister Senzo Mchunu over the damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in cases police are investigating and protecting tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In a letter to the office of the public protector, Zungula described this as one of the most flagrant episodes of executive misconduct, political interference and abuse of power.

“These revelations point to nothing less than a direct capture of police power for private and political protection,” Zungula said.

“This is not merely a policy or operational concern. It is an ethical and legal emergency. If such interference is allowed to continue without consequences, the public's faith in the rule of law and the legitimacy of our democratic institutions will be destroyed.”

He believes the allegations made are not speculative.

“They are backed by digital communication records, WhatsApp messages, voice recordings, financial documentation, intercepted data and operational reports. They form a factual matrix that speaks to a systematic effort by the minister to derail active investigations, protect criminal syndicates and subvert the criminal justice system for political and private gain.”

Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu and his associate, Brown Mogotsi, were involved in disbanding a task team investigating political killings.

“This decision was made without consultation with the national or provincial commissioners and with no documented internal review. The commissioner has since confirmed that 121 case dockets, many linked to politically sensitive investigations, were removed and have remained dormant at SAPS head office.”

Zungula said the task team had made progress before its collapse.

“Since the minister's directive, 121 dockets have been shelved and cases implicating politically connected individuals have been obstructed. These actions not only undermine justice for victims but embolden criminal syndicates and signal that political connections offer protection from prosecution.”

Zungula demanded that the public protector:

Investigate Mchunu for alleged violations of the executive ethics code, the constitution and legislation.

Determine whether his conduct constitutes a bridge of his duties.

investigate the relationships and communications between Mchunu, Mogotsi and Matlala.

Verify the timeline, legality and consequences of the disbandment of the political killings task team.

Summon Mkhwanazi to appear before the public protector's office under oath, and submit all relevant documentation, evidence, recordings and sworn statements in his possession, to enable a thorough and fair investigation.

