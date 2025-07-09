Sithole has threatened to go to court to challenge her removal. She said acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni had no right to convene the sitting where she was removed.
Sithole has been accused by the IFP and the EFF of refusing to convene the sitting to hear the motion of no-confidence.
The EFF said the party could no longer tolerate the NFP and ANC’s decision to keep the corruption-tainted mayor and speaker in office whereas it acted against its own deputy mayor.
Provincial chair Mongezi Twala said his party had warned its partners if they did not remove them, the EFF would support their removal through a motion of no-confidence.
“We cannot keep corruption-accused in office, that is a betrayal of the voters,” he said.
IFP reclaims Nongoma after mayor and speaker removed in no-confidence vote
Image: SUPPLIED
The IFP has claimed victory in its former stronghold of Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal after mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba and speaker Babongile Sithole were removed in a vote of no-confidence.
The sitting to remove the two was held on Monday afternoon.
The IFP’s Mbekezeli Zondo was then elected as the new mayor, with Sinethemba Mbongwa elected speaker.
The EFF's Mthokozisi Luvuno was voted deputy mayor, a position made vacant after the previous incumbent Sabelo Nkosi was fired.
Ndabandaba of the NFP and Sithole of the ANC are out on bail over fraud and corruption charges, with Nkosi. They are accused of accepting kickbacks from a businessman who received council tenders.
