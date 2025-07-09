Politics

Police minister Mchunu denies association with Matlala and Mogotsi

09 July 2025 - 08:51
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has responded to allegations made by KZN commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Police minister Senzo Mchunu denies having met or spoken to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. However, he knows and has met Brown Mogotsi, who is a comrade and not an associate of the minister.

This follows allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Sunday, Mkhwanazi dropped a bombshell when he exposed an alleged criminal syndicate embedded in the police, judiciary and political leadership shielding drug cartels, sabotaging investigations and using police contracts to fund ANC political campaigns.

He claimed more than 120 case dockets were removed and the political killings task team was compromised on orders linked to Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

The ministry's spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said it was important to clarify the minister has never met Matlala. 

“The minister has never met Mr Matlala, has never spoken to him and has never requested or received anything from him. He did, however, initiate a review of the SA Police Service tender awarded to him when suspicions of possible wrongdoing surfaced. The tender has since been terminated,” Mogotsi said. 

She said while Mchunu knows and has met Mogotsi, he is a comrade and not an associate.

“The minister has never requested or received anything from him.”

TimesLIVE 

