Dos Santos, however, said in the DA’s statement that the department had failed to provide evidence that the debts were cleared by the end of June, and accused Chiloane of being vague in his responses to questions in the Gauteng provincial legislature.
“The MEC responded vaguely, referencing previous annexures and replies that omit critical details or do not address the questions asked,” he said.
He warned that the situation was severely undermining education, especially in poorer communities: “The utility crisis has serious implications for learners’ dignity, health and access to quality education, particularly in schools with limited resources to cope.
“The DA will continue to hold the GDE accountable for its financial neglect which is affecting the education system in the province. We will fight until every learner has a safe, dignified and uninterrupted learning environment.”
Meanwhile, Chiloane urged parents and communities to assist schools in upholding their responsibilities: “We call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support schools and their governing bodies in executing their duties — not just responsibly but for the benefit of all learners, educators and school-based staff.”
DA flags Gauteng schools facing water and power cuts as R58m debt mounts
Party says 536 schools have had water and/or power cut since January 2024
More than 500 schools across Gauteng have been left without water and electricity due to unpaid municipal bills, sparking outrage from the DA, which has accused the Gauteng department of education (GDE) of avoiding accountability.
In a statement this week, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa dos Santos revealed that 536 schools have had their water and/or electricity disconnected since January 2024, up to from 525 previously reported. He blamed this on the department's failure to settle more than R58m in outstanding debts.
“The situation in Gauteng schools has reached breaking point, as more than R58m in unpaid utility bills have led to electricity and water disconnections,” said Dos Santos.
“This has made it impossible to provide lighting in classrooms, power educational technology, and maintain hygiene and safety standards. As a result, stress levels are increasing and morale is plummeting among learners and educators.”
The DA has reiterated its call for the GDE to reverse its decision that no-fee paying schools had to cover their utility bills. It also proposed the creation of an intergovernmental task team to resolve municipal disputes and prevent further disconnections.
In response, the Gauteng department of education released a statement on July 10, confirming that funds were transferred in June 2025 to all identified schools to enable them to settle their municipal accounts.
“The GDE transferred these funds to the accounts of all identified schools in June 2025. Once funds have been transferred, the schools and their respective school governing bodies (SGBs) assume full responsibility in ensuring that their municipal accounts are settled on time,” said the department.
It added that schools that are granted section 21 functions, which include financial management duties, are legally responsible for the payment of municipal services such as water and electricity.
The department said it had also settled previous debts on behalf of schools in April and offers financial management training to SGBs.
“No public school in Gauteng is now, or will ever be, disconnected from water and electricity services now and in the near future,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
“Schools must work hand in hand with the GDE to continue achieving this by ensuring their municipal accounts are up to date at all times.”
