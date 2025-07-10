Politics

IN PICS | ActionSA stages picket in Durban in solidarity with Mkhwanazi

10 July 2025 - 16:24 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ActionSA party supporters protest outside KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters in Durban in solidarity with Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
ActionSA party supporters protest outside KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters in Durban in solidarity with Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango believes a commission will not save South Africans from the unfolding police crisis.

Mncwango was speaking in Durban outside the police provincial head office on Thursday where the party staged a picket calling for urgent action to address the deepening crisis within the police and the criminal justice system.

The demonstration was in response to explosive allegations made by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and other top cops on Sunday.

“We are saying criminals must go to jail. We believe there are criminal elements, we can’t allow our country to be run by criminals syndicates. Mkhwanazi has got evidence and that evidence must be presented. Commissions are a waste of money. Its high time politicians and senior officials are held accountable through the courts of law,” said Mncwango.

Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some police investigations, with a reference to the dissolution of the political killings task team.

ActionSA party supporters protest outside KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters in Durban in solidarity with Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
ActionSA party supporters protest outside KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters in Durban in solidarity with Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Mncwango was accompanied by the party's national MP Dereleen James and provincial top brass.

He came to Mkhwanazi’s defence, saying whistle-blowers should emulate the policeman's actions. He said they also commended other parties who have opened cases against the police minister in the wake of the explosive allegations. He said ActionSA had called for a debate in parliament.

Mncwango said he doubted President Cyril Ramaphosa's abilities in making a decision on the allegations.

He said in June Ramaphosa was prepared to withdraw his trip when the DA threatened to pull out of the government of national unity after the axing of deputy minister for trade and industry competition Andrew Whitfield.

“On a serious matter like this which threatens our security, he could have cancelled his trip to Brazil and come back to the country on Sunday to make a decisive decision in the face of the crisis,” argued Mncwango.

The criminals implicated in alleged corruption should answer to the allegations and face arrest, he said.

“This is not about Mkhwanazi. It’s about the love we have for our country.”

In a memorandum the party called for:

  • the immediate suspension of officials implicated in criminals activities or deliberate obstruction of justice pending full and independent investigation; 
  • an urgent investigation into alleged criminal infiltration of police, including the conduct of Mchunu;
  • the protection of whistleblowers;
  • appointment of a competent, independent head of crime intelligence; and 
  • an audit of police leadership, procurement practices and strategic appointments to root out compromised individuals and to rebuild police services founded in integrity and service.

 

ActionSA supporters picketed outside the police headquarters in Durban to show their support for provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
ActionSA supporters picketed outside the police headquarters in Durban to show their support for provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ntombi Madlala, 57, from Durban North, who was among those who participated in the picket, said Mkhwanazi's press briefing laid bare the challenges facing the country.

“All the things which we had doubted have now been confirmed by Mkhwanazi's revelations. The judiciary and justice system is compromised,” she said.

This prompted her to take action by rallying behind the embattled top cop, she said.

“The cause which Mkhwanazi is fighting for is something which is close to my heart, even though I have not been directly affected by the crime.”

The stalling of some of the cases and investigations supported his allegations, she added. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mkhwanazi wouldn't make wild allegations: Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wouldn't make 'wild and unsubstantiated' allegations.
Politics
1 day ago

Mkhwanazi's security beefed up after threats, says Masemola

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola says KwaZulu-Natal SAPS head Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has received threats.
News
1 day ago

KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’

A similar wave of digital agitation, this time accompanied by hashtags such as #HandsOffMkhwanazi and #JulyRiots2.0, preceded the July 2021 unrest
News
1 day ago

Zungula lays public protector complaint against Mchunu

African Transformation Movement (ATM) parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has laid a complaint with the public protector against police minister Senzo ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police minister Mchunu denies association with Matlala and Mogotsi Politics
  2. LISTEN | From ‘some fellow’ to ‘comrade’: Mchunu's change of tune on Mogotsi ... Politics
  3. 'I mentioned the wrong Vusimuzi': Cameron retracts Matlala's company link to ... Politics
  4. Mkhwanazi wouldn't make wild allegations: Steenhuisen Politics
  5. 'I'm the ANC boss at Luthuli House': Mbalula defends premature announcement of ... Politics

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Mind the Gap: How Psychometric Tools Are Helping Businesses Make Better People ...