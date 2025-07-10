Ntombi Madlala, 57, from Durban North, who was among those who participated in the picket, said Mkhwanazi's press briefing laid bare the challenges facing the country.
“All the things which we had doubted have now been confirmed by Mkhwanazi's revelations. The judiciary and justice system is compromised,” she said.
This prompted her to take action by rallying behind the embattled top cop, she said.
“The cause which Mkhwanazi is fighting for is something which is close to my heart, even though I have not been directly affected by the crime.”
The stalling of some of the cases and investigations supported his allegations, she added.
IN PICS | ActionSA stages picket in Durban in solidarity with Mkhwanazi
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango believes a commission will not save South Africans from the unfolding police crisis.
Mncwango was speaking in Durban outside the police provincial head office on Thursday where the party staged a picket calling for urgent action to address the deepening crisis within the police and the criminal justice system.
The demonstration was in response to explosive allegations made by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and other top cops on Sunday.
“We are saying criminals must go to jail. We believe there are criminal elements, we can’t allow our country to be run by criminals syndicates. Mkhwanazi has got evidence and that evidence must be presented. Commissions are a waste of money. Its high time politicians and senior officials are held accountable through the courts of law,” said Mncwango.
Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some police investigations, with a reference to the dissolution of the political killings task team.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mncwango was accompanied by the party's national MP Dereleen James and provincial top brass.
He came to Mkhwanazi’s defence, saying whistle-blowers should emulate the policeman's actions. He said they also commended other parties who have opened cases against the police minister in the wake of the explosive allegations. He said ActionSA had called for a debate in parliament.
Mncwango said he doubted President Cyril Ramaphosa's abilities in making a decision on the allegations.
He said in June Ramaphosa was prepared to withdraw his trip when the DA threatened to pull out of the government of national unity after the axing of deputy minister for trade and industry competition Andrew Whitfield.
“On a serious matter like this which threatens our security, he could have cancelled his trip to Brazil and come back to the country on Sunday to make a decisive decision in the face of the crisis,” argued Mncwango.
The criminals implicated in alleged corruption should answer to the allegations and face arrest, he said.
“This is not about Mkhwanazi. It’s about the love we have for our country.”
In a memorandum the party called for:
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
