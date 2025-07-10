Mkhwanazi dropped the bombshell during a Sunday media briefing, accusing Mchunu and top SAPS officials of interfering in politically-sensitive investigations, including political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. He also claimed Mchunu tried to source funding from a businessman linked to SAPS contracts worth R3bn.
Despite the ANC’s cautious stance, opposition parties have come out in support of Mkhwanazi, calling for swift action and reforms in the criminal justice system.
MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo said his party “pledged unwavering support” to Mkhwanazi for his “bravery and fearlessness”.
“We further support his sentiments that the task team on political killings must continue doing its work without fear or favour,” he said. “All dockets must swiftly be taken from [deputy national commissioner] Lt-Gen [Shadrack] Sibiya who has questionable credibility, character and integrity.”
EFF MP Mathibe Rebecca Mohlala said Mkhwanazi had exposed how “the NPA will never prosecute powerful politicians while it is funded and controlled by them”.
“Mkhwanazi confirmed the minister of police solicited funding from a businessman with R3bn in SAPS contracts,” she said.
She said Mchunu denied [knowing] the man, “but evidence proves otherwise”.
LISTEN | Mkhwanazi finds support in parliament, but ANC says let probe play out
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC declined to get involved in debate over the allegations. MP Oscar Mathafa said the party supports the formal process soon to be under way in parliament.
“We support the process initiated by the speaker of the National Assembly that an inquiry be undertaken to get to the bottom of the allegations,” he said.
“As such, we won’t be drawn into a debate because these allegations must be tested. Once they are, the three committees will report to parliament and there we will debate and make our recommendations known.”
Listen to political parties' reactions:
IN PICS | ActionSA stages picket in Durban in solidarity with Mkhwanazi
ActionSA chairperson and MP Athol Trollip reiterated his party’s call for specialised corruption courts. “The urgency has never been more clear, especially in light of the exposé by commissioner Mkhwanazi,” he said.
ACDP MP Steve Swart said the revelations pointed to a deeper crisis in law enforcement. “There is a huge shaking taking place in our nation. This follows the explosive revelations by Mkhwanazi of crime and corruption at the highest levels of SAPS, even at ministerial level,” he said.
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said his party believes Mkhwanazi’s version of events until proven otherwise. “Mkhwanazi confirms to us that state capture has not stopped. We believe Mkhwanazi until he’s been proven to be dishonest and that requires a process of thorough investigation,” he said.
Speaker Thoko Didiza has launched an inquiry through three oversight committees: police, justice and intelligence. The inquiry will examine Mkhwanazi’s claims and recommend action.
Didiza rejected a request for a debate on the matter, saying it would not be appropriate as the allegations are still unsubstantiated.
