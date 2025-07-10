Politics

Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday on Mkhwanazi's allegations

10 July 2025 - 15:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday address the nation on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday brief the nation on developments arising from statements made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi detailing allegations against senior politicians and leaders of the SAPS. 

On Sunday Mkhwanazi alleged deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya obstructed justice, stalled investigations into political assassinations and organised crime and shielded politically connected suspects by taking control of more than 120 sensitive dockets. Mkhwanazi said that was done without the authority of the national or provincial commissioner.

Further allegations implicated the minister of police, suggesting links to controversial figures such as Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces serious criminal charges, but reportedly remains politically protected while benefiting from lucrative SAPS contracts.

At the time he made the allegations, Ramaphosa was outside the country attending a Brics summit in Brazil. However, he noted the statements, saying the matter is of grave national security concern.

LUCKY MATHEBULA | ‘I will die for the badge’ is a constitutional statement

The decorum with which Mkhwanazi conducted the press conference ticked several boxes of a trusted senior bureaucrat operating within his oath of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The Presidency called on all parties involved to exercise discipline and restraint, stating the trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. 

The Presidency said Ramaphosa undertook to attend to the developments on his return from Brazil, in view of the implications for national security.

It said he has been seized with the matter in recent days and will, after consultations, take the nation into his confidence on Sunday evening.

TimesLIVE

