Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former deputy president DD Mabuza

10 July 2025 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is delivering the keynote address at the memorial service for former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza on Thursday.

The ANC described Mabuza, who died on July 3, as a “dedicated servant of the people, a seasoned leader of our movement, and a stalwart of the democratic struggle”.

TimesLIVE

