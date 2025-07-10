Deputy President Paul Mashatile is delivering the keynote address at the memorial service for former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza on Thursday.
The ANC described Mabuza, who died on July 3, as a “dedicated servant of the people, a seasoned leader of our movement, and a stalwart of the democratic struggle”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former deputy president DD Mabuza
Courtesy of SABC News
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is delivering the keynote address at the memorial service for former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza on Thursday.
The ANC described Mabuza, who died on July 3, as a “dedicated servant of the people, a seasoned leader of our movement, and a stalwart of the democratic struggle”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Fikile Mbalula, Godrich Gardee pay respects at DD Mabuza's home
National mourning period declared for former deputy president DD Mabuza
The ‘Cat’: from teacher to ANC kingmaker
Ramaphosa announces death of former deputy president DD Mabuza
OBITUARY | David Mabuza dedicated his life to serving the people of SA, ANC says
“Cheers DP, thank you for your unwavering support”: Ramaphosa bids David Mabuza farewell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos