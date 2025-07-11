Sanef calls on Mbalula to back up claim of 'captured journalists shaping political agendas'

“Sanef is ready to meet Mbalula and his colleagues in the ANC to address any ethical concerns they may have,” executive director Reggy Moalusi said.
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has raised concern about allegations made by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that some journalists are involved in political agendas against the ANC.
Briefing the media recently, Mbalula said there is a rise in unethical behaviour in sections of the media where some journalists target the ANC and its leaders.
“The ANC is gravely concerned by the growing pattern of what can only be described as captured journalism,” Mbalula said.
“A disturbing phenomenon where certain journalists are no longer reporting the news but are actively involved in shaping political agendas, settling scores and waging battles on behalf of those they align with or represent.”
Mbalula called on Sanef and other journalism institutions to “act decisively to confront this crippling ethical rot”.
Sanef responded on Friday, urging Mbalula to provide evidence of his claims.
'I'm the boss at Luthuli House': Mbalula defends premature announcement of Mabuza's death
“Sanef is ready to meet Mbalula and his colleagues in the ANC to address any ethical concerns they may have,” executive director Reggy Moalusi said.
“At the same time, we challenge Mbalula to report any instance of suspected criminal conduct by journalists to the law enforcement agencies. As a former cabinet minister, we expect him to know which law enforcement door to knock on.
“If there is any rot, Sanef is willing to address it, but cannot do so if it has not been brought to our attention.”
Moalusi said South African journalists have covered stories on all political parties fairly, without fear or favour for many years. The organisation's commitment to advocate for journalists to conduct themselves in an ethical, balanced and unbiased manner.
“Ethics and balanced reporting are the cornerstone of journalism. This is not to say that journalists are without flaws or beyond criticism.”
He said Mbalula's conduct could potentially compromise media freedom and public trust in the media.
“Mbalula is not only a leader in the ANC but also in society, and his words are not without consequences. At a time when the media is working to challenge disinformation and misinformation, Mbalula’s accusation — that the media is behind the spread of disinformation and misinformation — is not helpful.”
