Politics

Sanef calls on Mbalula to back up claim of 'captured journalists shaping political agendas'

11 July 2025 - 15:18
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media. File photo
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media. File photo
Image: x

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has raised concern about allegations made by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that some journalists are involved in political agendas against the ANC.

Briefing the media recently, Mbalula said there is a rise in unethical behaviour in sections of the media where some journalists target the ANC and its leaders.

“The ANC is gravely concerned by the growing pattern of what can only be described as captured journalism,” Mbalula said.

“A disturbing phenomenon where certain journalists are no longer reporting the news but are actively involved in shaping political agendas, settling scores and waging battles on behalf of those they align with or represent.”

Mbalula called on Sanef and other journalism institutions to “act decisively to confront this crippling ethical rot”.

Sanef responded on Friday, urging Mbalula to provide evidence of his claims.

MORE:

