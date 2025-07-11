WATCH | Ramaphosa meets national dialogue Eminent Persons

President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding his inaugural meeting with members of the national dialogue Eminent Persons Group (EPG) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.
The president announced the appointment of the group to guide and champion the national dialogue.
The EPG consists of prominent individuals in society with a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building. They are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour.
The meeting is an opportunity for Ramaphosa to outline the expectations and mandate of the group, and for EPG members to share their views on the role and organisation of the national dialogue.
