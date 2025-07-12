Painter Lebani Sirenje, also known as Rasta, was also at the venue with a freshly painted portrait of the late former deputy president.
Malema, Mbeki and Rasta arrive early for former deputy president Mabuza's funeral service
Image: ISAAC MAHLANGU
EFF leader Julius Malema was among the first political leaders to arrive at Bergvlam High School in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, for former deputy president David Mabuza's funeral service.
Malema arrived at the venue just after 8am.
Others who arrived included former president Thabo Mbeki, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and deputy minister of defence and military veterans Bantu Holomisa.
Painter Lebani Sirenje, also known as Rasta, was also at the venue with a freshly painted portrait of the late former deputy president.
“Many people who've seen this painting say I've nailed this one,” Rasta said.
Mabuza, who died on July 3, has been accorded a category 2 state funeral with prescribed military ceremonial honours.
The former deputy president, who was also a former Mpumalanga premier, will be laid to rest in Barberton in a private funeral after the service in Mbombela.
