'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations

Political parties have cautiously welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to establish a commission of inquiry to look into explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying previous inquiries yielded little results.
Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa announced he was placing minister of police Senzo Mchunu on special leave, and said and that Prof Firoz Cachalia would act as police minister.
Ramaphosa also announced he has established a judicial commission of inquiry chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.
This comes after explosive allegations levelled against Mchunu by Mkhwanazi last Sunday.
Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and of overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the political killings task team.
ActionSA said it sees no logic in yet another commission of inquiry carrying out work that law enforcement and agencies like Ipid should be doing, especially while the R1bn Zondo commission report into state capture gathers dust as those who committed treason continue to evade justice.
DA leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the new appointment made by Ramaphosa, but also expressed concern over the decision to establish a commission of inquiry.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Steenhuisen said many South Africans are sceptical about commissions of inquiry after the Zondo inquiry produced no convictions, even after people were named.
He added that the public's trust might deteriorate if there is another inquiry that yields no consequences.
GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron said the appointment of a commission, while well-intentioned, is too slow, too cumbersome and too costly.
“We have walked this road before, most notably with the Zondo commission, and we have seen that a commission of inquiry cannot replace a criminal investigation. The Zondo commission produced volumes of prima facie evidence, which the investigating authorities were then required to investigate before any decision to prosecute could be made,” he said.
Herron said allegations made by Mkhwanazi demand an urgent and credible criminal investigation, not another year-long process the outcomes of which might never be acted on.
RISE Mzansi welcomed the establishment of a commission of inquiry.
The party feels that a judicial commission of inquiry is important because the SAPS and the minister cannot investigate themselves.
“The establishment of this inquiry insulates the process from political contamination,” said Makashule Gana, RISE Mzansi National Assembly caucus whip and member of the portfolio committee on police.
Meanwhile Mchunu has welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to place him on special leave, saying he fully supports the process.
“I welcome and respect the president’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process. Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to and which we all need to make efforts to uphold. I stand ready to respond to the accusations against me and account to the citizens of the republic, fully and honestly so,” Mchunu said in a statement.
