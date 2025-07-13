Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Mchunu allegations

13 July 2025 - 19:20 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday brief the nation on developments arising from allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Last week Mkhwanazi alleged police minister Senzo Mchunu ordered the disbandment of the political killings task team, without the authorisation of the national police commissioner. 

He also accused national deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya of obstructing justice, stalling investigations into political assassinations and organised crime and shielding politically-connected suspects by taking control of more than 120 sensitive dockets.

Mkhwanazi said that was done without the authority of the national or provincial commissioner.

On the back of these allegations, Mchunu has asked Ramaphosa to grant him special leave as calls grow for his immediate removal.

