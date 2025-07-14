Politics

LISTEN | Presidency backs fresh team for incoming police minister

14 July 2025 - 13:30
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Prof Firoz Cachalia at the historic signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Police, Western Cape Police Service, Western Cape Provincial Government and the Cape Town Metro Council on August 30, 2024 in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Prof Firoz Cachalia at the historic signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Police, Western Cape Police Service, Western Cape Provincial Government and the Cape Town Metro Council on August 30, 2024 in Cape Town.
Image: Theo Jeptha

With police minister Senzo Mchunu under scrutiny over serious allegations, the Presidency says it is only fair for incoming acting minister Firoz Cachalia to appoint his own staff.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a commission of an inquiry into alleged corruption, prompted by allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior officials, including Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it would be “only fair” for the acting minister to appoint his own team when he takes office next month.

Listen to the Presidency spokesperson:

The president placed Mchunu on a leave of absence pending the inquiry.

“The [acting] minister may need to bring in his own staff and it will only be fair for him to be allowed to do so,” Magwenya said on the Radio 702 breakfast show.

On the fate of staff in Mchunu’s office, Magwenya said: “You’re only in the job for as long as your principal is in the job.”

However, some personnel may be retained or integrated under the new leadership.

Ramaphosa appointed former ANC politician and Wits law professor Cachalia to serve as acting police minister during the inquiry.

[Magwenya said: “[During] the inquiry, Mchunu cannot be in the position running the ministry and providing the mandated political oversight. You can call it a step-aside or reference it another way. What’s important is that the inquiry be allowed to proceed without any suspicion or apprehension about potential interference.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

NWC members to lobby for Mchunu to voluntarily step aside to save party image

Action by Ramaphosa could spell the end of Mchunu’s presidential ambitions
Politics
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa places police minister Mchunu on special leave

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of police Senzo Mchunu on special leave, replacing him with Prof Firoz Cachalia, who will take up the ...
Politics
1 day ago

'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations

'I welcome and respect the president’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process,' says police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Do you have faith in the commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations?

Some parties believe commissions are too costly and take too long to produce results, others have welcomed Ramaphosa's decision
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa places police minister Mchunu on special leave Politics
  3. RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Mchunu allegations Politics
  4. Malema, Mbeki and Rasta arrive early for former deputy president Mabuza's ... Politics
  5. MK Party urges patience as Zuma 'narrows down' shortlist of candidates for new ... Politics

Latest Videos

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...
10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy