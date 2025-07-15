Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu axes two MECs, reshuffles cabinet

Ndlovu reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday and replaced Dlamini with former speaker of the provincial legislature Lindi Lettie Masina, while former Ehlanzeni district mayor Jesta Sidel took over from Masilela.
Ndlovu also switched the roles between agriculture MEC Nompumelelo Hlophe and social development MEC Brenda Moeketsi.
Ndlovu said Masina's immediate task is to:
- achieve a 90% pass rate target for 2025;
- promote pupils' participation in maths and science; and
- promote the e-learning system and introduction of tablets for grade 10 to grade 12 pupils.
Sidel has been tasked with:
- organising a mining indaba and investment summit; and
- finalising the study into the potential for a cable car in the province.
“As the executive authority, I've a duty to act in the best interest of good governance, efficient service delivery and public trust,” said Ndlovu.
“We've made several assessments in our departments and realised that we need to make certain changes aimed [at] strengthening the work of government to address service delivery and [a] number of challenges confronting the province, challenges that would hinder us in delivering services.”
The two MECs who have been removed are yet to be placed within the legislature, Ndlovu added.
