Politics

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu axes two MECs, reshuffles cabinet

15 July 2025 - 14:42
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu.
Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu.
Image: supplied

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has sacked his education MEC Cathy Dlamini and economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazane Masilela.

Jesta Sidel, Mpumalanga's new MEC for economic development and tourism.
Jesta Sidel, Mpumalanga's new MEC for economic development and tourism.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Ndlovu reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday and replaced Dlamini with former speaker of the provincial legislature Lindi Lettie Masina, while former Ehlanzeni district mayor Jesta Sidel took over from Masilela. 

Ndlovu also switched the roles between agriculture MEC Nompumelelo Hlophe and social development MEC Brenda Moeketsi.

Ndlovu said Masina's immediate task is to:

  • achieve a 90% pass rate target for 2025;
  • promote pupils' participation in maths and science; and
  • promote the e-learning system and introduction of tablets for grade 10 to grade 12 pupils.

Sidel has been tasked with:

  • organising a mining indaba and investment summit; and
  • finalising the study into the potential for a cable car in the province.

“As the executive authority, I've a duty to act in the best interest of good governance, efficient service delivery and public trust,” said Ndlovu. 

“We've made several assessments in our departments and realised that we need to make certain changes aimed [at] strengthening the work of government to address service delivery and [a] number of challenges confronting the province, challenges that would hinder us in delivering services.”

Lindi Masina, the province's new MEC for education.
Lindi Masina, the province's new MEC for education.
Image: Supplied

The two MECs who have been removed are yet to be placed within the legislature, Ndlovu added.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Go-getter Mpumalanga teen determined to conquer Kilimanjaro

Fifteen-year-old Mpho Sehapi is swapping her school shoes for hiking boots as she prepares to summit Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro.
News
6 hours ago

Suspected rhino poacher found dead at Kruger National Park

A suspected poacher was found dead in the Kruger National Park on Saturday morning after a shoot-out with park rangers the previous night.
News
22 hours ago

IN PICS | Ramaphosa pays tribute to late former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela. Premier Mandla Ndlovu paid tribute to Mabuza’s ...
Politics
3 days ago
