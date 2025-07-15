Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to present the budget vote for the State Security Agency.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni presents budget vote for State Security Agency
