WATCH | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni presents budget vote for State Security Agency

15 July 2025 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to present the budget vote for the State Security Agency.

Ramaphosa places police minister Mchunu on special leave

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of police Senzo Mchunu on special leave, replacing him with Prof Firoz Cachalia, who will take up the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mchunu asks Ramaphosa to put him on leave

Political storm threatens to tear SAPS apart
News
2 days ago

Integrity commission must investigate rot in SAPS — MP Ian Cameron

“We cannot continue one day [more] with criminals masquerading as police.”
Politics
1 week ago
