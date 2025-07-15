ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on Tuesday briefing the media on the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption within the security cluster.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would replace police minister Senzo Mchunu with Prof Firoz Cachalia after damning allegations against the minister.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Mbalula on commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s claims
