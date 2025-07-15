Politics

WATCH LIVE | Speaker Thoko Didiza presents parliament budget vote

15 July 2025 - 14:00 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is on Tuesday presenting parliament's budget.

