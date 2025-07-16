Soon-to-be acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has questioned KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s decision to bypass reporting lines, but says rules can sometimes be an obstacle.
In an exclusive Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast interview, Cachalia said he was “surprised and shocked” by Mkhwanazi’s bombshell remarks, which implicated police minister Senzo Mchunu and national deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya — both of whom have now been placed on leave.
“Ordinarily there is a national commissioner. There is a process to be followed and ultimately accountability is to the minister and to the president. That’s how a democratic system should work — otherwise you have anarchy,” he said.
Mkhwanazi had gone outside “the parameters which are usually binding” for someone in his position, said Cachalia.
“If it turns out that the facts — which are yet to be determined — have merit, have substance, he would be vindicated in doing what he has, because sometimes the rules are an obstacle — so when I have the opportunity to meet him, that's what I'll say to him.
For more on Cachalia's take, including his stance on 'shoot to kill' rhetoric, listen to the full conversation below:
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | 'Sometimes rules are an obstacle': Cachalia on Mkhwanazi and taking charge of police
Image: Masi Losi
“A person in such a senior position, who is well schooled, who understands the constitutional arrangements and the rules that apply when you exercise authority at that level, I will give him also due consideration.”
Cachalia will take over as acting police minister on August 1. He said the president’s offer came unexpectedly, during a two-minute phone call on Sunday evening at about 6.30pm.
“I heard it [my phone] ring [and I ignored the calls first]. Whoever it was could wait. Then they [the Presidency team] got hold of my brother and he got hold of my wife. When the president called again, he said, 'Listen, I have decided to appoint you.'”
His appointment comes at a turbulent time for the police ministry, which has been rocked by internal allegations and factional battles. Cachalia said restoring professionalism would be among his top priorities.
