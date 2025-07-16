Tensions flare as mayor Khumalo barred from voting station

A scuffle broke out between controversial Zululand district mayor Mkhonyovu Khumalo and police when they prevented him from entering a voting station during a by-election in ward 23 in Vryheid on Wednesday.
Khumalo was seen in a video that went viral threatening and pointing fingers at police officers trying to bar him entry. It is not clear why Khumalo was prevented from entering the voting station.
Khumalo is no stranger to controversy. In 2022 he was in hot water after a video that went viral in which he was overheard promoting nepotism in Abaqulusi.
He said he instructed the municipal manager to fire an ANC worker to make way for a child of the late IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha.
The video was taken while addressing mourners. The ward 23 by-election was marred by allegations of fraud as the ANC accused the IFP of busing in members from another ward.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Fanle Sibisi expressed deep concern at what he described as the reckless and unlawful behaviour displayed by Khumalo.
“In the footage, Khumalo accompanied by IFP members dressed in their party’s regalia, attempted to unlawfully force his way into the voting station despite police efforts to prevent him. When the police tried to intervene, he became aggressive, threatening violence against the law officers,” said Sibisi.
He said the conduct endangered the safety of voters and officials and threatened to sully the integrity of the electoral process.
“His conduct cannot go unchallenged. The ANC commends the SA Police Service (SAPS) officers for their professionalism and restraint under extremely provocative circumstances. What we witnessed was not only a criminal act but a direct assault on the democratic rights of the people of ward 23,” said Sibisi.
He called on the IFP to take immediate disciplinary action against Khumalo.
“No public representative should be allowed to disregard the law without consequence,” he said.
Sibisi also condemned what he referred to as disturbing reports of individuals wearing IFP regalia who arrived in taxis and attempted to vote despite not residing in the ward.
“This blatant attempt to rig the election is illegal and shameful,” he said.
Attempts by phone to get comment from Khumalo were unsuccessful. He also didn't respond to SMSs sent to him.
TimesLIVE
Tensions flare as mayor Khumalo barred from voting station
Image: Bongane Radebe
A scuffle broke out between controversial Zululand district mayor Mkhonyovu Khumalo and police when they prevented him from entering a voting station during a by-election in ward 23 in Vryheid on Wednesday.
Khumalo was seen in a video that went viral threatening and pointing fingers at police officers trying to bar him entry. It is not clear why Khumalo was prevented from entering the voting station.
Khumalo is no stranger to controversy. In 2022 he was in hot water after a video that went viral in which he was overheard promoting nepotism in Abaqulusi.
He said he instructed the municipal manager to fire an ANC worker to make way for a child of the late IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha.
The video was taken while addressing mourners. The ward 23 by-election was marred by allegations of fraud as the ANC accused the IFP of busing in members from another ward.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Fanle Sibisi expressed deep concern at what he described as the reckless and unlawful behaviour displayed by Khumalo.
“In the footage, Khumalo accompanied by IFP members dressed in their party’s regalia, attempted to unlawfully force his way into the voting station despite police efforts to prevent him. When the police tried to intervene, he became aggressive, threatening violence against the law officers,” said Sibisi.
He said the conduct endangered the safety of voters and officials and threatened to sully the integrity of the electoral process.
“His conduct cannot go unchallenged. The ANC commends the SA Police Service (SAPS) officers for their professionalism and restraint under extremely provocative circumstances. What we witnessed was not only a criminal act but a direct assault on the democratic rights of the people of ward 23,” said Sibisi.
He called on the IFP to take immediate disciplinary action against Khumalo.
“No public representative should be allowed to disregard the law without consequence,” he said.
Sibisi also condemned what he referred to as disturbing reports of individuals wearing IFP regalia who arrived in taxis and attempted to vote despite not residing in the ward.
“This blatant attempt to rig the election is illegal and shameful,” he said.
Attempts by phone to get comment from Khumalo were unsuccessful. He also didn't respond to SMSs sent to him.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Mkhwanazi doing well after week of police 'crisis': KZN premier Ntuli
IFP reclaims Nongoma after mayor and speaker removed in no-confidence vote
KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi paves way for pension fund, medical aid for amakhosi
KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos