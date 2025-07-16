Parliament's portfolio committees on police and justice and constitutional development are discussing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Parliament committees debate Mkhwanazi's claims
Parliament's portfolio committees on police and justice and constitutional development are discussing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
He remains active in the ANC: Mbalula on Senzo Mchunu’s fate
Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi
POLL | Do you have faith in the commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos