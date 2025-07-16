Politics

WATCH LIVE | Parliament committees debate Mkhwanazi's claims

16 July 2025 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Parliament's portfolio committees on police and justice and constitutional development are discussing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

He remains active in the ANC: Mbalula on Senzo Mchunu’s fate

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has revealed police minister Senzo Mchunu was a no-show at the party’s national working committee meeting on ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi

Deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has been asked to take leave of absence after explosive allegations made by ...
News
20 hours ago

POLL | Do you have faith in the commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations?

Some parties believe commissions are too costly and take too long to produce results, others have welcomed Ramaphosa's decision
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He acted decisively': Ndlozi supports Ramaphosa's decision amid criticism Politics
  2. Gwede Mantashe appointed as acting police minister Politics
  3. KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi blocked from entering council offices Politics
  4. DA trying to use foreign state to effect policy changes in SA: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Bessent no-show, Brics tensions set to cast shadow over Durban G20 meeting Politics

Latest Videos

Critics slam Israeli scheme to move Gazans to 'humanitarian city' | REUTERS
Death of former Nigerian president Buhari sparks mix of emotions | REUTERS