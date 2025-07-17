Politics

POLL | Will lifestyle audits of MPs help root out corruption in government?

17 July 2025 - 14:16 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is set to undergo lifestyle audits for the 2024/25 financial year. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed all members of his cabinet have agreed to undergo lifestyle audits for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Concerns have been raised about the credibility of this, with some arguing the process might not be carried out through reliable, independent bodies. Concerns about transparency and accountability have been raised. 

Ramaphosa said the process will be led by the office of the director-general and the secretary of the cabinet in the Presidency, who are qualified auditors.

The audits will be through lifestyle reviews and lifestyle investigations.

“The limitation of the legal framework in conducting the lifestyle audits of the members of the executive and publishing them is a matter under consideration,” he said.

“Members are requested to voluntarily consent to lifestyle audits.”

