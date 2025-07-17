Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to debate on Presidency budget vote

17 July 2025 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to the debate on the Presidency budget vote during a National Assembly hybrid sitting on Thursday.

The reply follows a daylong debate that took place earlier after he tabled the budget vote to MPs.

