'We are Mkhwanazi and Mkhwanazi is us': EFF's Eugene Mthethwa

On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave while a commission of inquiry investigates Mkhwanazi's allegations. Mthethwa criticised Ramaphosa's decision, describing it as “reckless, hurriedly done and a delay tactic”.
“South Africans are shaken to the core and are wondering if they still have a policing system that can be trusted,” Mthethwa said.
“They are baseless as they undermine the constitutional prescripts. The pronouncements are showing so much uncaring of our government that adds a burden to taxpayers who are overly burdened by the bloated government of national unity cabinet, salary of a minister who’s on special leave while the acting minister will also draw a salary for his acting role.”
MPs agreed an ad hoc committee to probe Mkhwanazi's allegations should be formed instead of a commission of inquiry. They also want Mkhwanazi to appear before parliament.
“It also allows the very committees to participate in the ad hoc committee, unlike the commission of inquiry that suspends the work of the committee and the confidence that the people of South Africa must have on us. The president is accountable to us.”
EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has shown support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after damning allegations he made against senior police officials and the minister of police in a recent briefing, accusing them of interfering in cases police are investigating.
Mkhwanazi's briefing sparked an intense debate, with some criticising his manner of approach in addressing the issue while others commended his bravery.
During a police portfolio committee meeting in parliament on Wednesday, Mthethwa said Mkhwanazi's briefing was a “deep outcry and a desperate measure” to be heard.
“He must’ve gone through proper protocols to highlight his concerns but nobody acted upon that,” Mthethwa said.
“Whatever is said about Mkhwanazi on other issues doesn’t matter; what matters is what he has brought to our attention.”
Hundreds of South Africans, civil society groups and political parties such as the MK Party have taken to the streets to show their support for Mkhwanazi and demand action.
Ramaphosa must step down 'in honour of Mandela Day' – or else: MK Party
On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave while a commission of inquiry investigates Mkhwanazi's allegations. Mthethwa criticised Ramaphosa's decision, describing it as “reckless, hurriedly done and a delay tactic”.
“South Africans are shaken to the core and are wondering if they still have a policing system that can be trusted,” Mthethwa said.
“They are baseless as they undermine the constitutional prescripts. The pronouncements are showing so much uncaring of our government that adds a burden to taxpayers who are overly burdened by the bloated government of national unity cabinet, salary of a minister who’s on special leave while the acting minister will also draw a salary for his acting role.”
MPs agreed an ad hoc committee to probe Mkhwanazi's allegations should be formed instead of a commission of inquiry. They also want Mkhwanazi to appear before parliament.
“It also allows the very committees to participate in the ad hoc committee, unlike the commission of inquiry that suspends the work of the committee and the confidence that the people of South Africa must have on us. The president is accountable to us.”
