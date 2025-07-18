Politics

Defiant Mchunu declares innocence, says he's ready to face inquiry

18 July 2025 - 17:05
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Mchunu was speaking on Friday for the first time publicly on the allegations after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on leave of absence.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is innocent of the allegations KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him and is ready to give his side of the story. 

Mchunu was speaking on Friday for the first time publicly on the allegations after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on leave of absence. Ramaphosa said this was in response to Mkhwanazi's allegations that Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations and colluded with business people, including a murder accused, to disband the political killings task team based in KZN. 

According to Mchunu, everything has its own time.

“I am ready to explain my side and bring clarity,” said Mchunu.

“I am innocent of those allegations and I deny them, but let's wait for the commission. I've got lawyers, I've engaged lawyers on this matter.” 

Mchunu, who was speaking to the SABC during the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations in KZN, said the allegations were not only directed at him but also implicated government departments and elements of the justice system.

Ramaphosa has appointed a judicial commission to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions in the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

Mchunu also warned against a system which he described as one individual acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge, saying it undermines the principles of justice and threatens democracy.

“The day one person stands on a podium and says 'I suspect so and so of wrongdoing', then the same person says I have investigated, the same person says I have found something wrong and the same person prosecutes but at the same time sits as magistrate and judge and then says 'indeed something wrong has been found' and then the same person passes judgment, that will be the end of South Africa and we'll crush and destroy the dream all of us had for years struggling for justice in this country.

“Justice means hear the other side. Even in serious matters, both sides must be heard. I’m waiting for the commission.

“There was a time where the allegations were made, now it's time for the commission to investigate. There also will be a time for those who have been suspected or are suspects [to also be] given time to have their say or respond to the allegations placed on the table. And we are ready.”

The minister also addressed claims by opposition parties that he misled parliament regarding his relationship with businessman Brown Mogotsi.

While Mchunu confirmed knowing Mogotsi, he insisted the controversy stemmed from a misunderstanding. “The question was whether he is my associate. I said no. Knowing someone does not make them your associate.”

Mchunu confirmed he has submitted responses to parliament and is finalising documentation to support his case, including video evidence. He reiterated his innocence and criticised what he sees as premature judgment by some in the media.

“I ask that we all, including the media, wait for the commission to conclude its work. Justice cannot be rushed.”

Meanwhile, the MK Party marched to the Union Buildings on Friday to demand that Ramaphosa resign. The party's Gauteng leader Abel Tau said they were disappointed at Ramaphosa for calling the media briefing to announce that Mchunu was going to be put on special leave and a commission of inquiry would be established.

“Ramaphosa knows the reports of commissions are delivered at his desk and gather dust. This is an urgent criminal matter that does not require reporting between three and six months by any commission.”

SowetanLIVE

