Politics

MK Party calls on Ramaphosa to resign

Demonstrators make several demands at Union Buildings and police headquarters in Pretoria

18 July 2025 - 21:29 By Seipati Mothoa
MK Party supporters march to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum containing demands from President Cyril Ramaphosa's government.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The MK Party has called for the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Party supporters who marched to the Union Buildings and police headquarters in Pretoria on Friday to hand over memorandums also demanded that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu be prosecuted.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations that Mchunu was interfering with police investigations..

The marchers handed over a memorandum at the South African Police Service headquarters in the capital to demand that Mkhwanazi be protected.

MK Party national organiser Joe Ndlela read out the memorandum, giving  the government 14 days to respond to the party’s demands.

“Our demands are as follows, we demand President Cyril Ramaphosa resign immediately, the immediate arrest of those implicated by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Senzo Mchunu to be fired immediately, the immediate unsealing of the C17 bank statements and accountability for the Phala Phala case,” he said.

The memorandum was accepted by Lt-Gen Samo Chamane, on behalf of national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

MK Party supporters demonstrate at the Union Buildings.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Ramaphosa was not fit to lead the nation and should do the honourable thing and resign immediately.

“The ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa has turned the ANC of Oliver Tambo into a scavenger feeding on the black masses that it was founded to liberate,” he said.

Ramaphosa has placed Mchunu on special leave of absence pending a commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference in police investigations.

TimesLIVE

