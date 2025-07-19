IN PICS | Hundreds bid farewell to ‘daughter of District Six’ Theresa Solomon

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offered his condolences to Solomon’s family and friends. He was a young boy when she served her term as mayor.
A caring and loving leader, but one who never backed down from what she believed in.
This is how former Cape Town mayor and anti-apartheid activist Theresa Solomon was remembered at her funeral service in Lansdowne on Saturday.
Hundreds of friends, family and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. Solomon died earlier this month at the age of 79, surrounded by her family.
Born in District Six in 1945, Solomon dedicated her life to justice, equality and community empowerment. She was a civic leader in the 1970s and 1980s, who led numerous campaigns for worker rights.
She served as the chairperson of the Woodlands Residents’ Association in Mitchells Plain and was a founding member of the United Democratic Front (UDF).
She was Cape Town’s mayor from 1996 to 1998 and later served as South Africa’s high commissioner to Tanzania and Canada during a successful diplomatic career.
Activist, diplomat and ex-Cape Town mayor Theresa Solomon dies aged 79
Her cousin, Marie-Louise Samuels, said it was essential to learn from the lessons in Solomon’s life.
“To be welcoming and take care of each other. She showed us how to open our homes and our hearts. To find joy in the little things. Laughter and shared rituals are what bind the family together,” she said on Saturday.
Samuels said she ended every WhatsApp message with Solomon’s motto, “love is light and life”. She had served with humility and quiet courage, “whether as a mayor or as a cousin knitting a beanie, she showed love in action.”
ANC member Zou Kota-Fredericks said Solomon was a grassroots activist who cared deeply about the community. She also cared about improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable, especially those living on the Cape Flats.
During their last phone call, Solomon had requested that Kota-Fredericks identify a creche in the township to visit on Mandela Day for a handover of goodies to children.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they had gathered to celebrate, remember and honour “a daughter of District Six, a titan of the liberation struggle, and the heartbeat of Mitchells Plain”.
As Cape Town’s first black woman mayor, he said, Solomon championed housing ownership transfers. Her compassion was a quality that stood out.
“She was the one who checked on the sick and the elderly, who offered a pot of food to a struggling neighbour, who mediated disputes with wisdom and fairness. Her door was always open, her counsel sought and respected.
“In times of hardship, she rallied people. Whether organising community clean-ups, supporting local schools, or initiating projects to uplift the most vulnerable, Com T was at the forefront. She understood building dignity and self-reliance within the community was part of the liberation struggle, even before the dawn of democracy,” Mbalula said.
Solomon experienced apartheid’s brutality first-hand when her District Six community was shattered by forced removals.
“This trauma ignited a fire within her. She joined the Black Women’s Organisation, becoming a formidable force against oppression. Her home in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, transformed into a sanctuary for activists hunted by apartheid security forces,” Mbalula said.
“Here, she sheltered the persecuted, hosted meetings and even tuned into Radio Freedom, fuelling the flames of resistance.”
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offered his condolences to Solomon’s family and friends. He was a young boy when she served her term as mayor.
Though he had never met her, Hill-Lewis said, many people spoke highly of her and she had shown courageous leadership as a mayor in a young democracy.
“I knew not only her professional history — her civic activism of the ’70s and ’80s, her involvement in the UDF, her entry into formal politics as an ANC candidate in 1994, her terms as deputy mayor and mayor of Cape Town and her diplomatic career afterwards — I also knew what people said about her, and how she was regarded in her community.
“This combination of principled toughness coupled with a motherly care and empathy made her a force for good in her community, and for the city of Cape Town. She led this city during a period when no-one had any certainty where our country was headed, and whether our democratic miracle would last.
“I think people forget how new and strange that time was for everyone in South Africa, and how challenging it must’ve been to steer a metro of this size and complexity through those waters,” Hill-Lewis said.
A police parade was held after the service and the band played Abide By Me before the coffin was carried into the hearse.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special provincial category two funeral and instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast in the Western Cape on Saturday.
After the service, Mbalula told the media that Solomon was a servant leader. “She was an example of good governance and we are very proud of that,” he said.
