President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Buti Manamela as minister of higher education and training.
Manamela will replace Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who issued a statement thanking Ramaphosa for entrusting her with the responsibility of serving as a minister.
Manamela had served as deputy minister of higher education and training, a role he held from the seventh administration.
“Consequently, President Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, deputy minister of higher education and training,” the presidency said in a statement.
The presidency said Dube's long government leadership experience included serving as MEC for co-operative government and traditional affairs and premier of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Section 93 (b) (of the constitution) empowers the president to appoint no more than two deputy ministers from outside the [National] Assembly.”
The Sunday Times reported that Nkabane was facing the chop after being accused of lying to parliament about the appointment of the controversial panel to appoint sector education and training authorities (Seta) boards.
The Sunday Times has previously reported Ramaphosa and the ANC's top officials had resolved she had compromised the party and her position in the cabinet.
After her removal on Monday, Nkabane said: “It has been a privilege to lead this important portfolio and I am grateful to the sector and the people of South Africa for their support and for allowing me to serve in this capacity.”
Nkabane removed as higher education minister, replaced by Buti Manamela
