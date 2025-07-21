Two politicians who are both MPs now have degrees from the same university.
On Monday they attended their graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg, with Mmusi Maimane obtaining his PhD in Public Management and Governance and Malusi Gigaba awarded his doctorate from the College of Business & Economics.
Gigaba's study explored the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), particularly Eskom and Transnet, in achieving commercial and developmental objectives. The serving MP and former cabinet minister recommended that an independent team should oversee shareholder governance and performance monitoring for the state, separating ownership, management and control of the SOEs.
Maimane's study focused on coalitions and local governance challenges between 2014 and 2019 in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Tshwane and Joburg. The MP, who is leader of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party he founded after breaking away from the DA, offers a model for the reform of metropolitan governance to promote efficient and effective municipalities.
TimesLIVE
See what Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane have in common
Both politicians have postgraduate degrees from the University of Johannesburg
Image: Supplied via UJ
Two politicians who are both MPs now have degrees from the same university.
On Monday they attended their graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg, with Mmusi Maimane obtaining his PhD in Public Management and Governance and Malusi Gigaba awarded his doctorate from the College of Business & Economics.
Gigaba's study explored the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), particularly Eskom and Transnet, in achieving commercial and developmental objectives. The serving MP and former cabinet minister recommended that an independent team should oversee shareholder governance and performance monitoring for the state, separating ownership, management and control of the SOEs.
Maimane's study focused on coalitions and local governance challenges between 2014 and 2019 in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Tshwane and Joburg. The MP, who is leader of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party he founded after breaking away from the DA, offers a model for the reform of metropolitan governance to promote efficient and effective municipalities.
TimesLIVE
MORE
UJ confers celebrated writer Margaret Busby with honorary doctorate
UJ ranked best university in sustainable development in Africa
Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos