Politics

See what Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane have in common

Both politicians have postgraduate degrees from the University of Johannesburg

21 July 2025 - 11:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bosa's Mmusi Maimane (left) and the ANC's Malusi Gigaba (right) obtained their posgraduate degrees from UJ on Monday, July 21.
Bosa's Mmusi Maimane (left) and the ANC's Malusi Gigaba (right) obtained their posgraduate degrees from UJ on Monday, July 21.
Image: Supplied via UJ

Two politicians who are both MPs now have degrees from the same university.

On Monday they attended their graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg, with Mmusi Maimane obtaining his PhD in Public Management and Governance and Malusi Gigaba awarded his doctorate from the College of Business & Economics.

Gigaba's study explored the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), particularly Eskom and Transnet, in achieving commercial and developmental objectives. The serving MP and former cabinet minister recommended that an independent team should oversee shareholder governance and performance monitoring for the state, separating ownership, management and control of the SOEs.

Maimane's study focused on coalitions and local governance challenges between 2014 and 2019 in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Tshwane and Joburg. The MP, who is leader of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party he founded after breaking away from the DA, offers a model for the reform of metropolitan governance to promote efficient and effective municipalities.

TimesLIVE

MORE

UJ confers celebrated writer Margaret Busby with honorary doctorate

The University of Johannesburg has conferred an honorary doctorate on Margaret Busby, recognising her trailblazing role as Africa’s first black woman ...
News
2 weeks ago

UJ ranked best university in sustainable development in Africa

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been ranked as the best university in sustainable development in Africa and 23rd in the world.
News
1 month ago

Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview

Former minister Malusi Gigaba’s urgent bid to block his ex-wife Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma’s TV interview about their failed marriage, allegations of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘ANC step-aside rule doesn’t apply to Senzo Mchunu’: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  2. Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex ... Politics
  3. See what Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane have in common Politics
  4. Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit Politics
  5. RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema and bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in firearm case Politics

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals