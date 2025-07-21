Politics

WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema and bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in firearm case

21 July 2025 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London regional court on Monday. 

Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property, and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.

