Politics

We're not responsible for SANDF budget cuts: Treasury

21 July 2025 - 15:48
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Treasury says it is concerned by remarks made by navy head Adm Monde Lobese, who accused it of compromising national security. File photo.
The Treasury says it is concerned by remarks made by navy head Adm Monde Lobese, who accused it of compromising national security. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

The National Treasury says it is not responsible for any budget challenges experienced by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). 

The Treasury said it was concerned by remarks made by the head of the navy, Adm Monde Lobese, who accused it of compromising national security by not providing the defence force with resources.

Lobese made the comments during a joint standing committee on defence meeting in parliament on Friday.

In response, the Treasury said in line with the constitution, withdrawing funds from the National Revenue Fund can only be done through an act of parliament.

“Final approval is by parliament and the National Treasury is then entrusted to ensure the implementation of parliament’s decisions. It is therefore incorrect to suggest the National Treasury is responsible for budget challenges experienced by the SANDF,” it said.

Lobese told the committee it needs to take a stand against what he called the “sabotage” of the defence force due to years of defunding.

“National Treasury for a change needs to be patriotic in how they address the funding of the SANDF. National Treasury can’t be allowed to be a super department,” he said.

However, the Treasury said in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, the Treasury is responsible for managing the budget process and exercising control over the implementation of the national budget.

According to the Treasury, the 2025/2026 proposed defence allocation of R57.2bn in the Appropriation Bill was informed by the government’s broader fiscal strategy, which aimed to stabilise public finances, reduce debt service costs and create space to invest in critical infrastructure and frontline services in support of higher growth.

“In this constrained fiscal environment, the department of defence has been allocated an additional R4.3bn over the 2025 medium-term expenditure framework to support priority needs — most notably, the orderly and safe withdrawal of troops and mission equipment from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with other essential operational requirements.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said better funding could have allowed the defence force to handle the repatriation of troops deployed to the eastern DRC as part of the Sadc Mission in the DRC, avoiding trauma and logistical chaos.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

SANDF and Sandu meet to discuss DRC-deployed soldier allegations of short payment

The disgruntled soldiers are claiming they did not receive their Sadc deployment pay
News
2 weeks ago

SANDF meets with Sandu over unpaid allowances for DRC deployment

The South African National Defence Force has held an urgent meeting with the South African National Defence Union after the union’s public outcry ...
News
3 weeks ago

Troops back from DRC accuse SANDF of shortchanging them

Soldiers complain that SANDF has not paid them all the money allocated to them by Sadc
News
3 weeks ago

State argues for bail denial for soldiers arrested in killing of Hawks detective

Prosecution says it will present evidence to prove soldiers killed Abdella Abadiga and Kadir Abotese after kidnapping them from Mall of Africa
News
2 weeks ago

No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence

The inquest is scheduled return to court on October 4
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SANDF and Sandu meet to discuss DRC-deployed soldier allegations of short ... News
  2. 'It's real, we are back': First group of SA troops back from DRC grateful to be ... News
  3. First group of SA troops returning home from DRC touch down at Waterkloof Air ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘ANC step-aside rule doesn’t apply to Senzo Mchunu’: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  2. Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex ... Politics
  3. See what Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane have in common Politics
  4. Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit Politics
  5. RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema and bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in firearm case Politics

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals