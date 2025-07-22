Politics

POLL | Do you believe Ramaphosa made the right call by firing Nkabane and replacing her with Manamela?

22 July 2025 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane and replaced her with Buti Manamela.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Buti Manamela as the new minister of higher education, replacing Nobuhle Nkabane in a surprise announcement on Monday. 

Nkabane was axed after being accused of misleading parliament about the appointment of a controversial panel tasked with selecting Seta board members.

The ANC’s top brass reportedly agreed she had compromised the party and her ministerial post which resulted in her being replaced. 

In her parting statement, Nkabane said: “It has been a privilege to lead this important portfolio and I am grateful to the sector and the people of South Africa for their support.”

Many have asked if the president's call was based on good faith or if he faced pressure from other parties to act. 

