Interviews to fill three vacancies in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are continuing on Tuesday.
Eleven candidates, including the current chair of the IEC, Mosotho Moepya, judge Diya Pillay and judge Mjabuliseni Madondo, are among the people who have been shortlisted.
WATCH LIVE | Electoral Commission interviews
