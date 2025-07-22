Politics

WATCH LIVE | Electoral Commission interviews

22 July 2025 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Interviews to fill three vacancies in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are continuing on Tuesday.

Eleven candidates, including the current chair of the IEC, Mosotho Moepya, judge Diya Pillay and judge Mjabuliseni Madondo, are among the people who have been shortlisted.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Retired judge, 72, chasing IEC commissioner post says no to age discrimination

Former deputy judge president among 11 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill three vital posts at the IEC
Politics
18 hours ago

Case against IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, co-accused postponed to July

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday postponed the case against Electoral Commission of South Africa commissioner ...
News
2 months ago

IEC gives voters six months to have their say on electronic voting

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is rolling out a six-month engagement period to receive views from stakeholders, voters and interest groups ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nkabane removed as higher education minister, replaced by Buti Manamela Politics
  2. ‘ANC step-aside rule doesn’t apply to Senzo Mchunu’: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  3. Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit Politics
  4. See what Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane have in common Politics
  5. Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex ... Politics

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 22 July 2025
US judge sentences ex-officer in Breonna Taylor case | REUTERS