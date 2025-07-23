MK Party files motion of no-confidence in Ramaphosa over 'failure' to fire Mchunu

The MK Party has filed a motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa over his “failure” to fire police minister Senzo Mchunu because of alleged interference in policing matters.
Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave pending a judicial commission of inquiry. Law academic Prof Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.
The MK Party approached the Constitutional Court to have Ramaphosa's decision revoked. In court papers, the party said the decision was irrational, invalid and inconsistent with obligations in the constitution and presidential oath of office.
It claimed Ramaphosa failed to meet the July 22 deadline set by the chief justice to file opposing papers responding to the legality of placing Mchunu on special leave and appointing Cachalia in his role as a non-cabinet member.
“This is clear defiance of the directives issued by the chief justice,” MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.
“This latest move by Ramaphosa raises significant constitutional questions and concerns about transparency, accountability and his leadership. The failure to respond also undermines the integrity of the judiciary as well as the public's right to answers regarding the allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.”
The MK Party has written to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza about its intention to table a motion of no-confidence, alleging the nation has lost confidence in him.
During a media briefing on Tuesday the party also criticised how Ramaphosa dealt with Nobuhle Nkabane, who was fired as higher education minister.
“She was an easy and soft target, a sacrificial lamb to the GNU altar,” MK Party parliamentary chief whip Colleen Makhubele said. “Mchunu should have been fired in the same breath. This is a clear act of cowardice and a decisive moment by the president.”
Ramaphosa is opposing the application and will file court papers on Wednesday.
