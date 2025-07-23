POLL | Do you buy Kenny Kunene’s story about why he was at Molefe’s house during the police raid?

Johannesburg transport MMC and PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene is in hot water after being found at the Sandton home of murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Molefe is accused of orchestrating the high-profile killings of DJ Sumbody and Transnet whistle-blower Armand Swart.
Kunene claims he was there to help facilitate an interview for his online news outlet when police raided the home. But the DA isn’t buying it. The party has called for Kunene to be fired, saying his continued presence in office is “untenable”.
Meanwhile, PA leader Gayton McKenzie has placed Kunene on 30 days' special leave, calling for a legal review though he emotionally described Kunene as “family”.
