Politics

Ramaphosa appoints NYDA board

23 July 2025 - 06:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board.
Image: PresidencyZA via X

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, set to run for three years starting on August 1.

This is in line with the NYDA Act. The role of the board is to address issues faced by young people in the country.

“The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board. The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women  and persons with disabilities recommended nine people to fill the vacancies, which excluded ANC Youth League members. Of the nine, only seven were selected.

Sunshine Minenhle Myende was selected as chairperson of the board, and Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as deputy chairperson. Other board members are:

  • Kelly Sandra Baloyi
  • Thembisile Precious Mahuwa
  • Sibusiso Makhathini
  • Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha
  • Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa threatened with legal action over failure to appoint NYDA board

Four months have lapsed since parliament recommended nine candidates to fill the National Youth Development Agency board — but the list is gathering ...
Politics
6 days ago

NYDA opens doors to opportunities for another 40,000 young South Africans

SPONSORED | Building skills, boosting employability and benefiting local communities: National Youth Development Agency kicks off Phase 4 of the ...
News
3 weeks ago

GADIJA BROWN | Skills for a changing world: embracing the youth for meaningful economic participation

Skills development must not just serve the labour market; it must serve society, writes Gadija Brown.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Oversight is still broken, even under the GNU

The saga of Zwelo Masilela’s dodgy CV reflects badly on both the Mbombela municipality and a parliamentary portfolio committee
News
4 months ago
