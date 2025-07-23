“It is important to note that no civic group or individual has the legal authority to control access to public health facilities or to enforce immigration laws,” it said. “The power to inspect, arrest or detain undocumented people lies solely with the department of home affairs, supported by the police when lawfully required.”
SAHRC's 'pro-foreigner stance' comes under fire from ActionSA's Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), accusing it of protecting the rights of foreigners.
Mashaba was speaking in Durban ahead of his party’s legal showdown with the eThekwini municipality at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
He was accompanied by the party's national chairperson Michael Beaumont and provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango on inspections of failed sewer infrastructure sites across the municipality.
“I am asking myself, when does this chapter 9 institution protect the rights of South Africans? The only time is when foreigners enter the country illegally,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba's comments came amid national attempts to prevent foreigners from being admitted and treated at government health-care facilities from the end of June.
The SAHRC said such practices are unethical and unlawful, and urged health and police authorities to act.
Illegal foreigners have right to access health-care facilities: SAHRC
“It is important to note that no civic group or individual has the legal authority to control access to public health facilities or to enforce immigration laws,” it said. “The power to inspect, arrest or detain undocumented people lies solely with the department of home affairs, supported by the police when lawfully required.”
All South Africans and those who live in the country — regardless of nationality, race, gender, age, income level or geographic location — have a right to access health-care facilities, it added.
Mashaba said residents of Hammanskraal in Tshwane had to contend with no drinking water for more than 20 years because of the influx of illegal foreigners.
“Another problem is how South Africa has now become a free-for-all. We say, 'Come to South Africa, we will give you free health care, free education.' We have opened our borders to international syndicates,” he said.
It is likely “five illegal aliens” deported to Swaziland by US President Donald Trump would end up in South Africa, he added.
“Was the Human Rights Commission established to protect the rights of illegal foreign nationals?”
On failed sewer infrastructure, Mashaba said sewage spills onto beaches threaten the city's tourism prospects.
