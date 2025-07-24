Politics

Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ

24 July 2025 - 07:31 By Lisandra Paraguassu and Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African delegation at the ICJ who presented the country's request for the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians.
The South African delegation at the ICJ who presented the country's request for the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters/ File photo

Brazil is finalising its submission to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

South Africa filed a case in 2023 asking the ICJ to declare that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case argues that in its war against Hamas militants, Israel's military actions go beyond targeting Hamas alone by attacking civilians, with strikes on schools, hospitals, camps and shelters.

Other countries — including Spain, Turkey and Colombia — have also sought to join the case against Israel.

In its statement, the Brazilian government accused Israel of violations of international law, “such as the annexation of territories by force”, and it expressed “deep indignation” at violence suffered by the civilian population.

Israel denies deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians, saying its sole interest is to annihilate Hamas. Lawyers for Israel have dismissed South Africa's case as an abuse of the genocide convention.

The Israeli embassy in Brasilia said the Brazilian statement used “harsh words that do not fully portray the reality of what is happening in Gaza,” while Brazil also “completely ignored” the role of Hamas within Gaza's reality.

Brazil's National Israeli association CONIB said in a statement in response to Wednesday's decision: “The breaking of Brazil's long-standing friendship and partnership with Israel is a misguided move that proves the extremism of our foreign policy”.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has long been an outspoken critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, but Wednesday's decision carries added significance amid heightened tensions between Brazil and Israel ally the US. The Trump administration announced 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods this month.

A diplomat familiar with the thinking of the Lula administration told Reuters that Brazil does not believe its decision to join South Africa's case will affect its relationship with Washington.

The US has opposed South Africa's genocide case under both Democratic former President Joe Biden and Trump, a Republican. In February, Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa, citing in part its ICJ case. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nine EU countries call for talks on ending trade with Israeli settlements

Nine EU countries have called on the European Commission to come up with proposals on how to discontinue EU trade with Israeli settlements in the ...
News
1 month ago

Q&A with international relations minister Ronald Lamola

With Donald Trump's 31% tariffs and the end of Agoa looming there are doubts about the “reset” of SA-US relations at the White House. Chris Barron ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Trump sells shift from 'aid to trade' in White House meeting with African leaders

President Donald Trump told leaders from five African nations on Wednesday he was shifting the US approach to the continent from aid to trade and the ...
News
1 week ago

Gaza facing man-made 'mass starvation', says WHO's Tedros

Gaza is suffering man-made mass starvation caused by a blockade on aid into the Palestinian enclave, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in communique after Durban meeting

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 countries stressed the importance of central bank independence while pledging to boost cooperation in a joint ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | SA maintains Israeli embassy to keep diplomatic presence: Mashatile

Despite parliament voting to shut down the Israeli embassy nearly two years ago, Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the move has not yet been ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

World Court backs Equatorial Guinea in islands dispute with Gabon

Judges at the International Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Equatorial Guinea has a legal claim to a cluster of small islands in potentially ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ronald Lamola welcomes World Court condemnation of Israeli occupation News
  2. The ‘A-team’ lawyers representing South Africa at the world court against Israel South Africa
  3. International reaction to ICJ ruling on Gaza war World
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | SA and Israel engage in lawfare at ICJ, but outcome of legal ... Insight

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. POLL | Do you buy Kenny Kunene’s story about why he was at Molefe’s house ... Politics
  3. MK Party files motion of no-confidence in Ramaphosa over 'failure' to fire ... Politics
  4. Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit Politics
  5. SAHRC's 'pro-foreigner stance' comes under fire from ActionSA's Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

Trump says US will loosen rules in push to win AI race | REUTERS
Gaza facing man-made 'mass starvation', says WHO's Tedros | REUTERS