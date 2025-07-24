LISTEN | Police minister Mchunu, top cop Masemola will be arrested: Malema

“There are factions in the police: the minister working with [deputy national commissioner Shadrack] Sibiya, and the national commissioner [Mkhwanazi] working with [suspended crime intelligence boss Dumisani] Khumalo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Senzo Mchunu is headed for arrest after bombshell allegations of political interference made by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Malema said an arrest warrant also exists for national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
“There is a warrant against Masemola. It’s out, I don’t know why it’s not being picked up. It means someone somewhere is playing politics and they want to undermine the independence of our justice system.”
Malema said Mkhwanazi’s July 6 press conference in which he accused Mchunu of disbanding the political killings task team, may have delayed Masemola’s arrest. Mkhwanazi claimed actions by police top brass protected a criminal syndicate involving politicians, police and prosecutors, with case dockets stalled at national headquarters.
“They want to arrest the minister of police. That’s why Mkhwanazi is being charged by Ipid [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. The plan has always been there and that’s where he’s [Mchunu] going ultimately — to be arrested,” said Malema.
Listen to Malema:
"There are factions in the police: the minister working with [deputy national commissioner Shadrack] Sibiya, and the national commissioner [Mkhwanazi] working with [suspended crime intelligence boss Dumisani] Khumalo.
“There is a power struggle there ... We want the truth to come out. What Mkhwanazi said must be repeated, backed by evidence in the ad hoc committee and in the commission of inquiry — and I’m going to sit in that committee. I’m not scared of police, soldiers or anyone, including drug cartels and criminals.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwanazi’s allegations by placing Mchunu on special leave, appointing Wits professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister (effective from August 1) and establishing a judicial commission led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Mchunu denies the allegations, calling them “wild and baseless”. Sibiya has also rejected the claims against him.
Malema believes Mchunu should have been fired but claimed “Cyril and Mchunu are in the same faction”.
“If Mchunu loved Cyril he should've resigned. Now the president has to look like he's doing something, Mchunu is [still] a minister.”
The DA and MK Party have filed criminal charges against Mchunu, with the public rallying behind Mkhwanazi.
