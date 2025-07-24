Politics

LISTEN | They’re criminals: Malema accuses Kenny Kunene of lying, compares him to 26, 28 gangsters

24 July 2025 - 18:16
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene . File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene of lying, comparing him to a “26, 28 gang thug”.

Kunene claimed he didn’t know murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe, the Sandton businessman recently arrested during the DJ Sumbody murder investigation. Kunene was found at Molefe's home on Monday when police arrived to arrest the alleged mastermind behind the DJ's murder. PA leader Gayton McKenzie has suspended Kunene for a month pending an investigation.

Said Malema: “We told you these [people] are criminals. They are nothing but mabhantinti [jailbirds]. He says he doesn’t know that guy; he knows that guy. I know that guy, not from a personal point of view, [he's] a well-known businessman. Until now, we knew him as a businessman.

“That’s a lie. It’s a pure lie and that’s how thugs 26, 28 [prison] gangs succeed. They lie, they think they can outsmart everyone. Kenny’s story is not coming together.”

Listen Malema:

Meanwhile, police say the arrest of Molefe is a major breakthrough in the DJ Sumbody case nearly three years after the musician was shot dead in Johannesburg.

Malema was briefing the media in Cape Town before the party’s 12th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

