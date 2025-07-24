Politics

WATCH | EFF media briefing ahead of 12th anniversary celebrations

24 July 2025 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Thursday briefing the media ahead of the party's 12th anniversary celebrations.

Malema slams 'sellout' Zuma's Morocco visit

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for his recent visit to Morocco, calling him a “sellout”.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema and bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in firearm case

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London regional court on Monday.
Politics
3 days ago

Malema asks Ramaphosa about Mashatile's 'interference' in lotto deal

EFF leader Julius Malema has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding clarity about the awarding of the lotto licence, citing allegations of ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

‘They've no reason to complain, they decided to be part of this mess’: Malema on DA's threats to Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the DA to leave the government of national unity if it is not serving the party's interest.
Politics
3 weeks ago
