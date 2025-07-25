Politics

Fifth bail delay in Jayden-Lee case sparks ActionSA outcry

Party calls for speedy action in finalising forensic report

25 July 2025 - 17:13 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Jayden-Lee Meek bail hearing was rolled over to Monday as the state awaits the finalisation of key forensic reports.
The Jayden-Lee Meek bail hearing was rolled over to Monday as the state awaits the finalisation of key forensic reports.
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook

The bail hearing of Tiffany Meek, the mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, was again postponed in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday, marking the fifth day of delays.

Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

The case was rolled over to Monday as the state awaits the finalisation of key forensic reports. The postponements are becoming a source of growing frustration for the public and advocacy groups, who are calling for urgent action.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James MP on Friday urged national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to ensure police expedite the completion of the outstanding forensic work.

“The prolonged wait for crucial forensic findings not only deepens the pain of Jayden-Lee’s loved ones but also erodes public confidence in our justice system,” said James.

The grade 6 pupil died of a blunt-force head injury sustained in the Fleurhof flat in which he lived with his mother. He had been dropped off by scholar transport on the afternoon of May 13 and was found dead the next morning on the stairwell outside their flat.

The repeated postponements are taking a toll on those watching the case unfold.

A group of people from Fleurhof and surrounding areas were seen outside the court with placards shouting and calling for the accused not to be granted bail.

On Tuesday TimesLIVE reported that the state told the court that granting her bail could lead to public unrest as the community was angry and emotional and could take the law into their own hands. 

“If the public sees her outside, I believe that the community, already feeling that the justice system is failing them, may take the law into their own hands,” the state told the court.

James said: “Every day without answers is a failure of the system to bring closure and accountability in a case that has gripped the conscience of the nation.”

ActionSA is calling for the matter to be handled with urgency, transparency and compassion in honouring the life of Jayden-Lee.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Jayden-Lee Meek murder suspect appears in court

The Roodepoort magistrate's court is hearing the bail application by Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old woman accused of the murder of her son Jayden-Lee ...
News
1 day ago

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
News
2 days ago

Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos

The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, ...
News
4 days ago

‘Mothers who kill': experts unpack what drives them to the brink

A combination of factors such as postpartum depression, abuse and financial difficulties may create a perfect storm that leads to filicide
News
2 days ago

I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court

A mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek has insisted in court she is being framed and vowed to prove her innocence at ...
News
1 week ago

‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son

The Fleurhof mother of murdered pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek has asked to be freed on bail ahead of trial after her arrest a week ago in connection with ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Stop chewing gum’: Malema has three pieces of advice for Nkabane Politics
  2. LISTEN | They’re criminals: Malema accuses Kenny Kunene of lying, compares him ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘KZN too small for Mkhwanazi’: Malema backs police chief for national ... Politics
  4. Why Kenny Kunene’s 'young journalist' couldn't run with 'KT' Molefe arrest story Politics
  5. LISTEN | Police minister Mchunu, top cop Masemola will be arrested: Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84