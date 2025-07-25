LISTEN | ‘KZN too small for Mkhwanazi’: Malema backs police chief for national role

The EFF's Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should be elevated to a national role, and warns the president is using a commission of inquiry to delay accountability.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday ahead of the EFF’s 12th anniversary celebrations in Cape Town, Malema described Mkhwanazi as a “hero” and warned the country cannot afford to lose him when his contract ends soon.
“Mkhwanazi is a hero. For a man to go outside the established protocols to do what he did and put his body on the line, that’s what a man does. Whether you agree with him doesn’t matter. He played a very important role in exposing the rot,” Malema said.
Mkhwanazi briefed journalists this month, claiming political interference and high-level corruption in the SA Police Service leadership, particularly allegedly linked to police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shandrack Sibiya.
The claims prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise a judicial commission of inquiry into alleged criminal cartels operating within the police force and into the instability that has plagued national police leadership, this along with a parliamentary inquiry.
Malema questioned the motives behind the judicial inquiry, accusing Ramaphosa of using commissions to stall justice and delay accountability.
“Commissions of inquiry are used by politicians to delay a matter that can be resolved now. Knowing him [Ramaphosa], he’s using the commission to delay the truth. We [parliamentarians] will be done in no time. When we submit our report they are going to say 'the president can’t implement because the commission is busy'. The commission will not take less than two years, minimum. By the time you mention Mkhwanazi people would’ve forgotten about him.”
EFF leader cautions the judicial inquiry is being used to ‘buy time’
Malema urged Mkhwanazi to reapply for his position when his term ends, warning there may be a political effort to remove him.
“If we allow this to go and Mkhwanazi’s contract is finished, they’re not going to appoint him.
“We are at a point where cannot afford to lose Mkhwanazi. Somehow he needs to be retained in the [police] force and elevated to a national responsibly. KwaZulu-Natal has become too small for him.
“It is our turn as country, not as politicians, to deal with the matter. The country must pay closer attention [so] Mkhwanazi is not victimised.
Malema expressed support for police officers who retaliate with force when confronted by armed criminals, in contrast with recent remarks by incoming police minister Firoz Cachalia, who cautioned against the “shoot to kill” rhetoric during an interview on the Politics Weekly podcast last week.
