Politics

MK Party ConCourt application on Mchunu's suspension set for Wednesday

25 July 2025 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The MK Party challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which implicated among others police minister Senzo Mchunu (pictured). File image
The MK Party challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which implicated among others police minister Senzo Mchunu (pictured). File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Constitutional Court has set down Wednesday to hear the MK Party's urgent application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence and appoint Prof Firoz Cachalia acting minister declared invalid and irrational.

The MK Party has also challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry — to be led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga — to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi which implicated Mchunu, several law enforcement bodies and members of the judiciary in colluding in high-level crime.

In directions issued on Friday, the chief justice ordered the MK Party to file its heads of arguments on or before 2pm on Sunday. The chief justice ordered the respondents, including the president and Mchunu to file their heads of argument on or before 2pm on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu

Police minister says claim he unilaterally disbanded political killings task team is 'misrepresentation of reality'
Politics
1 day ago

Constitution gives me ‘a wide berth’: Ramaphosa

The president defends placing Mchunu on leave of absence and appointing Cachalia to act as police commissioner in affidavit to the ConCourt
News
2 days ago

Drawing comparison on my actions on Mchunu and Whitfield 'flawed' — Ramaphosa

President says the allegations against minister Mchunu are untested and will be investigated by the commission of inquiry
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Stop chewing gum’: Malema has three pieces of advice for Nkabane Politics
  2. LISTEN | They’re criminals: Malema accuses Kenny Kunene of lying, compares him ... Politics
  3. Why Kenny Kunene’s 'young journalist' couldn't run with 'KT' Molefe arrest story Politics
  4. LISTEN | Police minister Mchunu, top cop Masemola will be arrested: Malema Politics
  5. KZN MECs deny abusing public funds amid calls for their heads Politics

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84