Politics

Bantu Holomisa honoured for his leadership as he celebrates his 70th birthday

28 July 2025 - 10:51
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Veteran politician and former Transkei military general Bantu Holomisa celebrated his 70th birthday at the weekend in a night of glitz, glam and a trip down memory lane...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. Auditor-general demands action from KZN Cogta MEC in troubled uMkhanyakude ... Politics
  3. Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC Politics
  4. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics
  5. KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Russian attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv injures eight as drone and missile ...
Russia starts direct commercial flights between Moscow and Pyongyang