Politics

Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State municipality amid 'political gains'

28 July 2025 - 13:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. File photo.
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has suspended expanded public works programme (EPWP) funds to the Matjhabeng municipality in the Free State pending investigations into alleged politically connected individuals receiving inflated salaries through the programme.

City Press reported the municipality's EPWP pays inflated salaries to former councillors and sitting political office bearers, with others earning more than R31,000 a month — 10 times more than the average EPWP stipend.

The EPWP provides unemployed individuals, especially youth, with temporary employment opportunities while equipping them with skills to be employable. Participants receive a stipend.

Macpherson said the programme was not a “vehicle for patronage”.

“The EPWP is an essential lifeline for many in communities around the country, including in Matjhabeng, and it would be unacceptable if any politician or official is found to have used the programme for personal benefit,” he said.

Q&A with Cogta committee chair Zweli Mkhize on broken Free State municipalities

The Cogta portfolio committee conducted oversight visits of broken municipalities in the Free State this week. Chris Barron asked committee chair Dr ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“We cannot turn a blind eye when serious allegations of abuse are raised, which is why I have instructed the department to suspend EPWP fund transfers until a formal investigation can be completed.”

The programme should be reformed to get rid of abuse and ensure the right people benefit from it, he added.

“Through the EPWP listening tour conducted nationwide, we have heard serious allegations of abuse — such as those in Matjhabeng — and it is critical that the programme be strengthened to eliminate any possibility of corruption and political patronage.

“After 20 years we are committed to reforming the EPWP to ensure it remains a viable platform for empowerment well into the future as we work to build a better South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Auditor-general demands action from KZN Cogta MEC in troubled uMkhanyakude municipality

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has instructed KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to intervene in the trouble-torn uMkhanyakude district ...
Politics
23 hours ago

BENSON NGQENTSU | Response to a political brother and comrade

Benson Ngqentsu responds to deputy finance minister David Masondo’s Sunday Times article 'Preserving the Alliance Crucial for the ANC'
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption

The decision by two business lobby groups to keep state capture enabling companies as members is disappointing
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

400 'high-risk' public works officials face lifestyle audits, says Macpherson

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says his department is this year extending the conduct of lifestyle audits on “400 high-risk officials” after ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Dean Macpherson vows to end unfair treatment and bribery in EPWP

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has vowed to stop bribery, unfair treatment and nepotism in the Expanded Public Works ...
Politics
1 month ago

Sex-for-jobs, corruption, racism among complaints public works minister wants probed in ‘outdated’ EPWP

Compounding the programme’s drawbacks are budget cuts by R700m from R2.9bn in 2023/24 to R2.2bn in 2024/25
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. Auditor-general demands action from KZN Cogta MEC in troubled uMkhanyakude ... Politics
  3. Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC Politics
  4. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics
  5. KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Russia starts direct commercial flights between Moscow and Pyongyang
Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025