Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema has extended an invitation to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to join his party if he is fired from his position.
Mkhwanazi recently made startling allegations against senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in police investigations and colluding with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending an investigation by the judicial commission of inquiry while law professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.
Speaking at his party’s 12th anniversary on Saturday at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium in the Western Cape, Malema expressed his support for Mkhwanazi.
“We say to Mkhwanazi do not be shaken because if they fire you there's a position for you in the EFF so we can continue to fight corruption in SA,” Malema said.
“We are general Mkhwanazi and general Mkhwanazi is us. We support Mkhwanazi and we are not ashamed of him.”
An ad hoc committee has been established in parliament to investigate Mkhwanazi's claims. Malema said this is an opportunity to expose other criminal activities in the country.
“Every other relevant piece of information that exists in society must come to parliament,” he said.
He called on other law enforcement officials to come out and fight syndicates that have allegedly captured the police services.
“We will not sit back and allow our country to be controlled by drug syndicates.
“We want the people of Mitchells Plain to come and tell us who the drug lords are and who is protecting them because we need to start fighting drugs. We want to know where the guns in the Cape Flats and Khayelitsha come from. You, the people, know the truth.
“This is the time and the platform to expose the rot. Do not be scared. The killing of our children must be stopped. Mkhwanazi opened the way. We must join in and restore peace and order in South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema has extended an invitation to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to join his party if he is fired from his position.
Mkhwanazi recently made startling allegations against senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in police investigations and colluding with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending an investigation by the judicial commission of inquiry while law professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.
Speaking at his party’s 12th anniversary on Saturday at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium in the Western Cape, Malema expressed his support for Mkhwanazi.
“We say to Mkhwanazi do not be shaken because if they fire you there's a position for you in the EFF so we can continue to fight corruption in SA,” Malema said.
“We are general Mkhwanazi and general Mkhwanazi is us. We support Mkhwanazi and we are not ashamed of him.”
An ad hoc committee has been established in parliament to investigate Mkhwanazi's claims. Malema said this is an opportunity to expose other criminal activities in the country.
“Every other relevant piece of information that exists in society must come to parliament,” he said.
He called on other law enforcement officials to come out and fight syndicates that have allegedly captured the police services.
“We will not sit back and allow our country to be controlled by drug syndicates.
“We want the people of Mitchells Plain to come and tell us who the drug lords are and who is protecting them because we need to start fighting drugs. We want to know where the guns in the Cape Flats and Khayelitsha come from. You, the people, know the truth.
“This is the time and the platform to expose the rot. Do not be scared. The killing of our children must be stopped. Mkhwanazi opened the way. We must join in and restore peace and order in South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | ‘KZN too small for Mkhwanazi’: Malema backs police chief for national role
LISTEN | Police minister Mchunu, top cop Masemola will be arrested: Malema
Murderer's confession implicates cops
Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo explains why she wasn’t picked as acting minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos