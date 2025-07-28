Politics

Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF

28 July 2025 - 06:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has a place in the party. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has a place in the party. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has extended an invitation to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to join his party if he is fired from his position.

Mkhwanazi recently made startling allegations against senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in police investigations and colluding with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending an investigation by the judicial commission of inquiry while law professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.

Speaking at his party’s 12th anniversary on Saturday at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium in the Western Cape, Malema expressed his support for Mkhwanazi.

“We say to Mkhwanazi do not be shaken because if they fire you there's a position for you in the EFF so we can continue to fight corruption in SA,” Malema said.

“We are general Mkhwanazi and general Mkhwanazi is us. We support Mkhwanazi and we are not ashamed of him.”

An ad hoc committee has been established in parliament to investigate Mkhwanazi's claims. Malema said this is an opportunity to expose other criminal activities in the country.

“Every other relevant piece of information that exists in society must come to parliament,” he said.

He called on other law enforcement officials to come out and fight syndicates that have allegedly captured the police services.

“We will not sit back and allow our country to be controlled by drug syndicates.

“We want the people of Mitchells Plain to come and tell us who the drug lords are and who is protecting them because we need to start fighting drugs. We want to know where the guns in the Cape Flats and Khayelitsha come from. You, the people, know the truth.

“This is the time and the platform to expose the rot. Do not be scared. The killing of our children must be stopped. Mkhwanazi opened the way. We must join in and restore peace and order in South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | ‘KZN too small for Mkhwanazi’: Malema backs police chief for national role

The EFF's Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should be elevated to a national role, and warns the ...
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | Police minister Mchunu, top cop Masemola will be arrested: Malema

"There is a power struggle there ...  We want the truth to come out. What Mkhwanazi said must be repeated, backed by evidence in the ad hoc committee ...
Politics
4 days ago

Murderer's confession implicates cops

Chilling account of a political assassination lends new significance to KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about links ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo explains why she wasn’t picked as acting minister

In an interview with SAFM, Polly Boshielo said the law does not permit deputy ministers to automatically assume acting ministerial positions.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. Auditor-general demands action from KZN Cogta MEC in troubled uMkhanyakude ... Politics
  3. Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC Politics
  4. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics
  5. KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Russia starts direct commercial flights between Moscow and Pyongyang
Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025