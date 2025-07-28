Politics

POLL | What do you think of Zondo’s outburst about his ‘pain’ swearing in ministers ‘linked’ to state capture?

28 July 2025 - 11:40 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo says it pained him to swear in ministers who had serious state capture allegations against them. File photo.
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo says it pained him to swear in ministers who had serious state capture allegations against them. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo's recent scathing rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked a debate.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Zondo said it pained him to swear in ministers who had serious state capture allegations against them.

“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about the people. I think they are good enough to be promoted’,” Zondo said.

“The recommendations made in the state capture report were based on evidence that was led transparently when the entire nation was watching. We are defending the report because we believe it is sound. But I had to swear them in, remembering what I found against them.”

The four-year inquiry has yielded few results, and some ANC top brass have contested it in court.

Several ANC ministers have been embroiled in corruption allegations, including human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, police minister Senzo Mchunu who was recently placed on special leave, and Nobuhle Nkabane, who was dismissed as higher education minister.

Zondo said Ramaphosa had been “inconsistent” in disciplining cabinet ministers implicated in wrongdoing. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed Zondo's concerns, saying he has had access to the president whenever there were matters of concern to be discussed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture

Former chief justice tells of his 'pain' in swearing in ministers named in his state capture report
News
1 day ago

Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption

The decision by two business lobby groups to keep state capture enabling companies as members is disappointing
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Constitution gives me ‘a wide berth’: Ramaphosa

The president defends placing Mchunu on leave of absence and appointing Cachalia to act as police commissioner in affidavit to the ConCourt
News
4 days ago

Zondo commission of inquiry cost R1bn — Mbalula

The ANC revealed the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has cost the country R1bn and resulted in 51 individuals and 27 entities facing ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. Auditor-general demands action from KZN Cogta MEC in troubled uMkhanyakude ... Politics
  3. Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC Politics
  4. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics
  5. KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Russia starts direct commercial flights between Moscow and Pyongyang
Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025